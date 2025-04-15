Semiconductor sales surge – but what's driving the momentum?

Despite a slight decline in month-to-month sales from USD 56.5 billion in January, the global semiconductor industry hit its highest-ever monthly sales total for the month of February, driving strong year-to-year growth

Market February 2024 February 2025 % change Americas 12.57 18.64 48.4 Europe 4.36 4.01 -8.1% Japan 3.60 3.78 5.1% China 14.26 15.06 5.6% Asia Pacific/All Other 12.12 13.42 10.8% Total 46.90 54.92 17.1% Regional YoY sales – USD billions

While these numbers reflect a strong start to the year, they also raise questions about the underlying forces shaping this growth. Are we seeing a return to predictable cycles — or is something more complex at play?

These are the kinds of questions that Claus Aasholm of Semiconductor Business Intelligence will explore during his keynote presentation at Evertiq Expo Malmö on May 15. Titled “Ripples and Tsunamis in the Semiconductor Supply Chain,” the session will take a data-driven look at the shifting dynamics of the global chip industry.

Aasholm argues that the semiconductor industry’s traditional four-year cycle of booms and busts has been disrupted. With political decisions, subsidies, export controls, and the AI boom reshaping investment priorities, the supply chain is being redefined.

While the SIA’s figures offer a snapshot of current market strength, Aasholm’s keynote promises to go deeper — connecting the dots between macroeconomic trends, policy moves, and long-term strategic positioning.

Join Evertiq in Malmö to gain a clearer picture of where the industry is headed — and what may be lurking beneath the surface.