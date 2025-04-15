GPV increases its involvement in the defence sector

GPV has a longstanding background in the defence and aerospace industries, having contributed to numerous defence projects over the years. While the company scaled down its defence activities following a strategic restructuring in 2008–2009, the current global landscape has prompted a renewed focus on this area.

As a first step, GPV says it has rejoined DI Defence and Security (FOS) under the Confederation of Danish Industries. The company is also exploring opportunities to engage with additional national defence networks to expand its presence and involvement within the sector.

Over the years, GPV has contributed to several advanced defence projects and has gained experience in the defence sector. This includes manufacturing and supplying critical components, sub-systems and systems for defence applications such as radar systems, air defence solutions, laser simulation, mobile tank systems, training equipment, power supply units, armoured vehicles, and other mission-critical electronics and mechanics.

“Our teams have worked on projects that required compliance with the highest industry standards and strict safety protocols, positioning GPV as a trusted partner in this highly regulated industry. Currently, our factories in Denmark and Finland are working on defence and defence-related projects, ensuring a broad and well-established expertise within this industry. Additionally, our Swiss factory is also prepared to take on defence projects,” the company writes in a press release.

In addition, GPV’s factories in Denmark and Finland hold NATO security approvals and have the infrastructure and protocols in place to manage sensitive data securely and in full compliance with regulatory requirements.