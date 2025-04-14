Inission's move to Nasdaq Stockholm approved

The first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is scheduled for 28 April 2025 and the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is scheduled for 25 April 2025.

“I want to extend a big thank you to all Inission employees who made this possible. Many extra hours and a great deal of dedication have gone into elevating us to the level required by the main market. I would also like to thank our external advisors for their valuable support throughout the process. Today, we stand stronger than ever – as a more robust, stable, and trustworthy company.” says Fredrik Berghel, CEO of Inission AB, in a press release.

Inission has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2015. The EMS provider believes that a move to Nasdaq’s main market will create better conditions for attracting institutional investors, broadening the shareholder base, and increasing awareness of Inission. A listing on the main market is also expected to lead to greater coverage of the company and its share by both analysts and media.