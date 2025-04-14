GreenLine Mobility to invest $275M to decarbonize heavy truck fleet

Mumbai-based GreenLine Mobility Solutions, a part of India’s Essar Group, will invest USD 275 million to accelerate decarbonization of heavy trucks in India.

The company said it would use the investment to deploy more than 10,000 LNG and electric trucks.

The firm will also establish a nationwide network of 100 LNG refueling stations, EV charging stations and battery-swapping facilities, according to a report by Reuters.

“We see this as an opportunity to not only build the green mobility ecosystem, but also, in the future, invest in clean energy sources to power our electric trucks,” said Anshuman Ruia, director of Essar Group. “This integrated approach will significantly reduce emissions, cut down on energy imports, and help drive India towards achieving a more sustainable, energy-secure future.”

“GreenLine has been at the forefront of decarbonising India’s heavy trucking industry, making significant progress from the very start,” said Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions. “As leaders in this space, this investment brings us even closer to our vision of transforming India’s road logistics sector. We request India Inc. to embrace this evolving landscape and actively support the transition towards a greener and more sustainable future for all.”

The company’s current fleet of over 650 LNG trucks serves companies in industries such as FMCG, e-commerce, metals and mining, cement, Oil & Gas, and chemicals.