According to Buia, compliance is not a luxury or an option — it’s essential, regardless of the industry.

“Are PCB suppliers reliable? One must be extremely vigilant about the documentation provided,” he emphasised at the beginning of his talk.

He also warned about the risks of poorly managed purchasing processes.

“Be careful with the procurement process to avoid sourcing from non-compliant countries or buying non-compliant products. It’s important to take the time to ask clients questions about the end use of the product — we could be held responsible, for instance, if the product is intended for military applications.”

Traceability and Communication: A Proactive Stance

In a context where supply chains are increasingly complex, Alexandre Buia stressed the importance of transparent and ongoing communication.

“Communication and team training are critical,” he noted.

He also raised concerns about the handling of sensitive information:

“To whom are our technical data being sent, and how are they protected?”

A question which, in his view, should be central to any strategy aiming for PCB compliance.

Fostering a Culture of Compliance

Beyond processes and tools, Alexandre Buia advocates for building a genuine culture of compliance, deeply embedded in companies’ day-to-day operations: risk assessment, employee training, thorough documentation, and active involvement of all relevant departments.

His message is clear: ensuring compliance means not only protecting yourself legally, but also safeguarding your products, your data, and your long-term reputation.