Confidee secures contract with Nordic defence player

The contract of NOK 5.5 million (EUR 460,000) with the Nordic defence actor, which is described as a leading company in its field, reinforces Confidee's position as a trusted partner in the defence industry.

“We are proud and humble of the trust placed upon us. As the defence sector faces increased pressure to strengthen and document their security, cybersecurity and regulatory compliance, this contract reflects the confidence placed in our expertise,” says Vidar Olsen, CEO at Confidee.

Since launching in 2023, Confidee has carved out a niche in the market, one that historically no one has served, or documented accurately, namely compliance. The contract further solidifies the company's presence in the defence market and underscores its dedication to supporting supply chain security through a compliance-based approach and strategic partnerships.