Battery X forms subsidiary to boost North American operations
Battery X Metals, a Canadian energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announced that it has incorporated Battery X Discoveries, a wholly-owned subsidiary focused on the identification, acquisition, and advancement of critical battery metal exploration opportunities across North America.
The formation of Battery X Discoveries represents a key milestone in the execution of the company’s long-term strategy to secure North American sources of essential battery materials — including lithium, cobalt, graphite, nickel, and manganese — that are vital to the clean energy transition and the resilience of North American supply chains, according to a media release.
The new subsidiary will serve as a strategic entity within the company’s broader exploration portfolio, supporting the pursuit of new, high-potential targets through both conventional and technology-enhanced methodologies.
“The formation of Battery X Discoveries aims to strengthen the critical battery metal exploration vertical of our 360° battery metals strategy,” said Massimo Bellini Bressi, CEO of Battery X Metals. “The formation of Battery X Discoveries is intended to enable us to deepen our focus on North American critical battery metal resource discovery and reinforces our commitment to building a sustainable and secure supply chain for energy transition materials.”