Battery X forms subsidiary to boost North American operations

Battery X Metals, a Canadian energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announced that it has incorporated Battery X Discoveries, a wholly-owned subsidiary focused on the identification, acquisition, and advancement of critical battery metal exploration opportunities across North America.

The formation of Battery X Discoveries represents a key milestone in the execution of the company’s long-term strategy to secure North American sources of essential battery materials — including lithium, cobalt, graphite, nickel, and manganese — that are vital to the clean energy transition and the resilience of North American supply chains, according to a media release.

The new subsidiary will serve as a strategic entity within the company’s broader exploration portfolio, supporting the pursuit of new, high-potential targets through both conventional and technology-enhanced methodologies.