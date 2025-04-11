Polymatech to set up $130M GaN chip plant in Chhattisgarh

Tamil Nadu-based chip manufacturer Polymatech Electronics will set up a Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based semiconductor manufacturing facility in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

The plant in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, will involve an investment of INR 11.4 billion (about USD 130 million).

“The state is ready to offer policy support, tax incentives, infrastructure development and special facilities to the electronic and semiconductor sector under the Make in India and Digital India campaign,” said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

“The establishment of our second facility in India aligns with our goal to advance the country’s technological prowess in semiconductor and telecom manufacturing,” said Eswara Rao Nandam, CEO and Managing Director of Polymatech. “With Chhattisgarh’s support and our expertise in GaN technology, we are poised to deliver next-gen solutions for the global 5G and 6G ecosystem.”

In September 2024, Polymatech announced an investment of USD 16 million in Bahrain to establish a semiconductor manufacturing plant in the gulf country; and signing of an MoU with ECM Group to establish a Joint Venture Company in France to focus on producing sapphire ingots and wafers, key materials for advanced semiconductor devices.

In August 2024, Polymatech announced its acquisition of US semiconductor firm Nisene Technology Group.