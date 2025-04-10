Tata Power gets approval to install 100 MW BESS in Mumbai

Tata Power has received approval from the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) to install a 100 MW battery storage system (BESS) across 10 strategically located sites in Mumbai over the next two years, the Indian company said in a media release.

The BESS will allow a swift recovery of power supply to critical infrastructure, such as the metro, hospitals, airports, and data centres, whenever there are grid disturbances.

The system is also expected to optimise reactive power management, enhancing peak demand efficiency and boosting the city’s power infrastructure.

The system will include advanced “black start” capabilities, allowing faster recovery from outages and help avoid blackouts through islanding support, where parts of the grid continue to operate independently, Tata Power said.

“Future plans include the integration of BESS into the Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) to enhance operational efficiency,” Tata Power said.

To increase safety, the company plans to implement three layers of temperature monitoring and fire suppression systems at the cell, module and rack levels within the BESS.

Tata Power, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, has a diverse portfolio of 15.6GW, encompassing renewable and conventional energy generation, transmission, distribution, trading, storage solutions and the manufacturing of solar cells and modules.

Clean energy accounts for over 40% of Tata Power’s overall capacity.