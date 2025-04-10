Incap US invests in advanced SMT technology

Incap's newly acquired machinery – which features increased speed and feeder capacity – is expected to boost production capacity by approximately 110%.

According to David Spehar, Managing Director of Incap Electronics US, the investment includes six advanced SMT placement machines, two 3D AOI systems, a Laser Marker, and an adhesive dispenser.

“This investment is a key step in our technology roadmap, enabling us to maintain our position as a state-of-the-art facility for our manufacturing partners. It enhances our capability and flexibility to grow alongside our customers while continuing to deliver high-quality products with reduced lead times,” Spehar says in a press release.

The Managing Director continues to say that the upgrade aligns with a broader vision to become a "factory of the future”, incorporating advanced ERP systems for comprehensive material control and traceability.

"With these investments, we are ensuring that our operations remain interconnected across systems and scalable to meet evolving market demands," he says.

The new SMT equipment’s advanced features, such as component placement down to 0.3-0.15mm in size, automatic support pin setups, polarity checking, and enhanced material traceability, streamline production processes while boosting efficiency and quality.

“This investment enables us to better serve all current and future customer projects, leveraging increased automation to enhance efficiency, making us more competitive, and positioning us to grow alongside our partners,” Spehar concludes.

Located in California Technology Park near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Incap Electronics US provides high-complexity, low-to-mid volume electronics manufacturing services.