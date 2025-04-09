Nanotech startup Vimano raises $2.7 million in seed round

Indian nanotechnology and advanced materials startup Vimano has raised INR 250 million (about USD 2.7 million) in its seed round, led by Ankur Capital.

The funding is expected to support the Bangalore-based startup’s aim to create membranes that can lower costs and enhance the performance of clean energy systems, such as batteries for energy storage and equipment for generating green hydrogen.

The investment will also allow Vimano to initiate pilot projects with strategic partners in the energy ecosystem, expand its team, and establish a scalable manufacturing process for its membranes, the company said.

“Vimano checks every box in our investment playbook,” Ankur Capital said in an online post. “First, it’s a key enabling technology in a large global $500 billion+ market, driven by decarbonization goals. Second, it’s leveraging advanced technology—nanotech and materials science—to create a deep moat and defensible edge. Third, it’s a platform technology with core expertise translating into multiple highly differentiated products.”