Nanotech startup Vimano raises $2.7 million in seed round
The funding is expected to support the Bangalore-based startup’s aim to create membranes that can lower costs and enhance the performance of clean energy systems.
Indian nanotechnology and advanced materials startup Vimano has raised INR 250 million (about USD 2.7 million) in its seed round, led by Ankur Capital.
The funding is expected to support the Bangalore-based startup’s aim to create membranes that can lower costs and enhance the performance of clean energy systems, such as batteries for energy storage and equipment for generating green hydrogen.
The investment will also allow Vimano to initiate pilot projects with strategic partners in the energy ecosystem, expand its team, and establish a scalable manufacturing process for its membranes, the company said.
“Vimano checks every box in our investment playbook,” Ankur Capital said in an online post. “First, it’s a key enabling technology in a large global $500 billion+ market, driven by decarbonization goals. Second, it’s leveraging advanced technology—nanotech and materials science—to create a deep moat and defensible edge. Third, it’s a platform technology with core expertise translating into multiple highly differentiated products.”
“At Vimano, we believe membrane electrolytes are the unsung heroes of the energy transition. Over the past five years, we have worked relentlessly to develop a platform that can significantly improve efficiency and reduce costs for long-duration energy storage and green hydrogen production,” said Murari Ramkumar, CEO, Vimano, as reported by Business Standard. “This investment will enable us to accelerate our commercialisation efforts and bring our high-performance membranes to market at scale.”