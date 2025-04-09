Flex opens NPI centre serving healthcare customers in North America

The centre will serve as a gateway to manufacturing, supporting end-to-end product development from prototype to preclinical builds, design verification and production transfer helping customers get their products to market faster, at scale, and with less risk.

The new NPI centre supports customers in surgical robotics, medical devices, medical technology systems, imaging equipment, and lab diagnostic equipment, among other healthcare products. The center features an 8,000 square foot NPI lab, capable of running several lines simultaneously, and a 2,000 square foot. quality and design validation testing lab.