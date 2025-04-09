Flex opens NPI centre serving healthcare customers in North America
EMS provider Flex has opened its new product introduction (NPI) centre near Boston, Massachusetts, serving healthcare customers.
The centre will serve as a gateway to manufacturing, supporting end-to-end product development from prototype to preclinical builds, design verification and production transfer helping customers get their products to market faster, at scale, and with less risk.
The new NPI centre supports customers in surgical robotics, medical devices, medical technology systems, imaging equipment, and lab diagnostic equipment, among other healthcare products. The center features an 8,000 square foot NPI lab, capable of running several lines simultaneously, and a 2,000 square foot. quality and design validation testing lab.
"Our new NPI center offers healthcare customers in North America a truly integrated, design-led manufacturing solution that ensures a seamless transition from prototype to product launch," said Kate Benedict, President, Health Solutions Business, Flex, in a press release. "This expansion builds on existing NPI capabilities in Flex's healthcare sites around the world, further strengthening the end-to-end, vertically integrated solutions that customers rely on to deliver products at scale with increased quality, productivity, and speed."