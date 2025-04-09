Cyient to invest $100 million in new semiconductor subsidiary

India's Cyient, an engineering and technology solutions company, announced the launch of its fully owned semiconductor subsidiary, Cyient Semiconductors. According to Indian media reports, the company will contribute INR 8.6 billion (USD 100 million) to the subsidiary with the option of outside investors participating in the funding.

This strategic move strengthens the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence across the global semiconductor landscape, Cyient said in a media release.

Cyient Semiconductors will focus on scaling Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) turnkey solutions for customers.

“With the growing demand for high-performance semiconductor solutions, Cyient Semiconductors will play a crucial role in providing end-to-end ASIC turnkey and IC design services, supporting India’s journey toward self-reliance in the semiconductor ecosystem,” said Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Cyient.

Cyient has been delivering ASIC turnkey solutions and chip design services across industrial, data centre applications, automotive and medical. The company currently has around 400 engineers deployed across various locations in India and abroad.

“India is on the cusp of a semiconductor revolution, and Cyient is well-positioned to be at the forefront of this transformation,” said Suman Narayan, the newly appointed CEO of Cyient Semiconductors. “With our deep domain expertise, we will continue to empower global and domestic clients with high-value solutions. We firmly believe that the new semiconductor subsidiary will drive next-generation innovations meeting the requirements of our customers.”

Cyient’s strong IP portfolio, deep domain expertise, long-standing customer partnerships, and global capabilities will give Cyient Semiconductors the strategic edge to achieve significant growth, the company said.