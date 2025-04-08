JarnisTech's Chongqing smart factory goes live

With an advanced AOI in-line scanning system, the company says that the factory set-up increases board quality inspection efficiency up to six times that of traditional manual inspection.



The smart automated factory is equipped with 25-micron resolution 2D camera systems capable of analysing 1,800 boards hourly per unit – each requiring one operator. The proprietary AOI technology examines 2,000+ detection points per board within 0.2 seconds, enabling 99.98% yield rates for complex 72-layer backplanes and slashing average delivery cycles to 72 hours.

"Where traditional PCB plants struggle with labour-intensive quality checks, our closed-loop automation ensures military-grade precision at commercial production speeds," says Xu, Production Director at JarnisTech, in a press release.

The site includes an R&D centre focused on specialty circuit boards, including products like 100Gbps transmission backplanes and aerospace-grade circuits. A fully equipped laboratory supports rapid testing, including ROHS analysers which enable 90% of inspection tasks to be completed within four hours. This is particularly relevant for emerging technologies such as flexible medical-grade circuits.



With around 300 employees, the facility operates with a workforce roughly one-third smaller than conventional PCB factories, delivering USD 214 million annual output while maintaining 48-hour rush order capabilities, the company states.