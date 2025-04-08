Hotayi Electronic breaks ground on Malaysian factory expansion

The EMS provider's expansion will feature advanced automation, AI-driven analytics, and IoT-enabled processes, reinforcing Hotayi's leadership in smart manufacturing. This investment aligns with Malaysia's New Industrial Master Plan 2030, which focuses on technological advancements and local talent development.

“Our Phase 3 expansion represents a major milestone in Hotayi’s journey to redefine manufacturing excellence. By integrating cutting-edge smart factory technologies, we aim to enhance quality, efficiency, innovation and sustainability while supporting our customers’ evolving needs,” said Dato Goh Guek Eng, CEO of Hotayi Electronic.

Since its establishment, Hotayi has been a key player in Malaysia’s electronics industry, continuously investing in infrastructure and talent to support global customers. This latest expansion reflects its confidence in Malaysia as a strategic manufacturing hub.