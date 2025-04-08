GPG inaugurates hybrid solar and BESS project in Western Australia

Global Power Generation (GPG), the renewable generation subsidiary of the Naturgy Group, has inaugurated the Cunderdin Hybrid PV Solar + BESS Project, Western Australia´s first large-scale solar and battery energy storage system.

Cunderdin started operations after more than three months of intense and demanding performance operations under commissioning. This project consists of 229,500 modules and features a photovoltaic solar capacity of 128 MW, combined with a battery energy storage system of 55 MW/220 MWh, according to a media release.

This hybridised system is designed to provide four hours of constant supply at peak demand every day of the year. It is estimated that its commissioning will prevent the emission of 140,000 tonnes of CO2 and will generate energy equivalent to the annual consumption of 51,000 homes.

“It is great to see the WA Government’s energy market reforms underpin innovative projects such as this,” said Jai Thomas, Acting Director General, Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety WA.

“The energisation of the Cunderdin Hybrid Solar PV and Energy Storage Project represents another milestone on WA’s net-zero journey,” said Sam Barbaro, Western Power Chief Executive Officer. “This project has involved excellent collaboration and innovation between Western Power’s project team, GPG, and its contractors, and we’re proud to have assisted with the connection and commercial operation approval. Projects like this are important as we move towards a renewable future.”

“We are proud to be spearheading innovative projects like this one and contributing positively to the energy future of Australia,” said Ciaran Shannon, CEO Monford Group. “This project is a great achievement not only for our company, but also for the sector, setting new global benchmarks for the renewable generation industry,” said Francisco Bustío, CEO of GPG.

At the end of last year, GPG Australia signed a A$2.4 billion financing facility, equivalent to more than €1.4 billion, to bolster the management and development of its project portfolio.