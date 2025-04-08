Evertiq Expo heads to Malmö, Kraków, and Berlin this spring

Three cities, three keynotes, one industry in transition

As the electronics industry grapples with shifting market dynamics, supply chain challenges, and technological change, the spring edition of Evertiq Expo will provide timely insights and expert analysis. Each stop on the tour will feature a keynote speaker sharing their expert perspective on pressing issues facing the industry today — from semiconductors and cybersecurity to manufacturing resilience.

Geopolitics and the end of the semiconductor cycle

The spring tour will begin in Malmö on May 15, where Clas Aasholm, CEO of Semiconductor Business Intelligence, is set to deliver the keynote presentation. Aasholm argues that the traditional four-year cycle of the semiconductor industry has been disrupted by geopolitical forces. His presentation will examine how political decisions, subsidies, embargoes, and the rapid rise of AI are reshaping global investment strategies, with particular attention to China's long-term positioning. The session, described as a “chart attack,” will offer a data-heavy look at the state of the global semiconductor market.

Inside the mind of a hacker: What your company might be missing

The second event in the spring series will take place in Krakow on May 28, featuring cybersecurity expert Piotr Konieczny as keynote speaker. Konieczny, founder of Niebezpiecznik, Poland’s leading cybersecurity platform, will present a presentation focused on real-world cyberattack scenarios and the vulnerabilities that hackers frequently exploit. His session will highlight common security oversights made by companies and provide actionable strategies for improving digital defences. The presentation is designed not only for cybersecurity professionals but also for engineers, managers, and business leaders seeking to better understand and mitigate digital risks.

Understanding the downturn: EMS trends, risks, and recovery

The final stop on the spring tour will be Berlin on June 05, where market researcher Dieter G. Weiss, founder of in4ma, will present an in-depth analysis of the current state of the European EMS industry. Weiss will highlight the severe contraction of the industry in 2024, which saw an average production value decline of 14% – the sharpest in over two decades, surpassing even the downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic. He will also discuss the broader global impact, the role of the so-called “bullwhip effect” following the “chip crisis”, and how political conditions in Germany contributed to an especially steep 17.8% decline.

Drawing on industry data and primary analysis, Weiss will provide insights into which EMS market segments are likely to recover – and which may continue to struggle. His presentation aims to equip attendees with the context and information needed to make informed strategic decisions in a turbulent market.

Evertiq Expo events are open to professionals across the electronics industry and are free of charge. Registration is currently open for all three spring expos.