EVE Energy expands and creates over 1,000 jobs in Malaysia

The MoU was signed on 16 March 2025. The agreement, focuses on Phase 2 of EVE Energy’s manufacturing facility development, which promises to “revolutionise Malaysia’s energy storage capabilities” while creating new employment opportunities.

EVE Energy’s “Phase 2 expansion” is designed to meet the growing global demand for energy storage system (ESS) solutions, driving innovation and sustainability within the sector. This project will generate over 1,000 new job opportunities, reflecting the company’s commitment to Malaysia’s economic development. Furthermore, EVE Energy is dedicated to forging alliances with Malaysian suppliers, fostering a robust and technologically advanced local supply chain.

By prioritising collaboration with local vendors, EVE Energy aims to establish a comprehensive battery manufacturing ecosystem in Malaysia. The influx of international suppliers through this expansion will provide valuable mentorship and technical expertise, empowering Malaysian enterprises and propelling growth within the local industry.