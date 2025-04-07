Trump tariffs impact: Nintendo delays Switch 2 preorders in US

Japanese video game company Nintendo is delaying preorders for its eagerly anticipated Switch 2 game console in the US, a move it attributed to US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs that have triggered shockwaves in the global economy and sent stock markets crashing across the world.

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the US will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions,” a Nintendo representative told CNBC. “Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

Nintendo’s move is being seen as one of the first major real-life impacts of Trump’s tariffs on a major firm’s decision making.

Japan, where the gaming company is based, has been hit with a 24% tariff. Companies like Nintendo have to either swallow this cost or pass it on to consumers. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called the tariffs a “national crisis.”

Nintendo’s Switch 1 consoles were believed to be manufactured in China and Vietnam. Both countries have been hit by massive tariffs. It’s not clear where Switch 2 consoles are made but most Asian economies are reeling after Trump’s announcement.

Since it was launched in 2017, Switch 1 sold more than 150 million units, according to the CNBC report. Switch 2 is a bigger and faster version of Switch 1.

The new console is expected to be available for purchase on its own, or with a bundle that includes a new game, Mario Kart World.

The Switch 2 costs USD 449.99 and comes with several upgrades. But it’s not clear if Nintendo intends to hike the price in response to the tariffs.