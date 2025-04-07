Siemens to set up $105 million battery R&D hub in Canada

Siemens will invest CAD$150 million (about USD 105 million) over five years to establish a Global AI Manufacturing Technologies Research and Development (R&D) Center for Battery Production in Canada.

The new R&D center, located initially at Siemens Canada’s head office in Oakville, as well as in Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario, will focus on developing cutting-edge AI manufacturing technologies with an initial emphasis on battery and electric vehicle (EV) production, the company said.

It will leverage Siemens’ expertise in AI, edge computing, machine vision, digital twins, and cybersecurity to drive innovation and efficiency in battery production, while fostering collaboration with higher education institutions and battery manufacturers.

Expected outcomes of the work to be conducted at the R&D center include higher, consistent quality in battery production, increased workforce productivity and capacity, reduction of battery scrap, and improved recycling and circularity, according to a media release.

“The decision to choose Canada as home for our Global AI Manufacturing Technologies R&D Center was driven by Canada's highly qualified talent and strong collaborations with world-leading universities,” said Rainer Brehm, CEO Factory Automation, Siemens Digital Industries. “The new R&D Center for Battery Production will position Siemens as a key player in the global battery sector, developing the critical technology advancements for the industry to meet the increasing demand for these products.”

The CAD$150 million investment by Siemens over five years includes investments in labor, equipment, software, and ecosystem support.

“Canada is a world leader in battery manufacturing, including here at home in Oakville,” said Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “Thanks to our skilled workforce and our access to global markets, Siemens is choosing Canada for its research and development center. This is great news for innovators and for our community.”