Mycronic makes acquisition in the UK

Global Technologies is already active in providing electrical test equipment for bare board PCBs through the PCB Test business line. RoBAT offers specialised test equipment for high-frequency signal quality tests of bare board PCBs. The company was founded in 2001 and currently has 27 employees, and offices in the UK, US and China. The company recorded net sales in 2024 of GBP 3 million

“Computational power and communication will continue to evolve rapidly. The resulting high-speed applications require PCBs with good high frequency signal quality,” says Magnus Marthinsson, Sr VP Global Technologies at Mycronic, in a press release. “RoBAT’s offering is very exciting and particularly relevant for AI server applications,” adds Jochen Kleinertz, Head of the PCB Test business line at Mycronic.

RoBAT will form part of the PCB Test business line within the Global Technologies division.