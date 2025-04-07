Meta plans nearly $1 billion data center project in Wisconsin

Meta plans to reportedly spend nearly USD 1 billion on a data center project in Wisconsin amid efforts by the company to bolster investments in AI and cloud infrastructure.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Wisconsin struck a deal with the social media giant to develop a data center in the US state with an expected investment of $837 million spread out across years.

Meta and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation have not officially confirmed the news.

Tech giants like Meta have been expanding their data center capacity in recent years to meet the demands of complex AI models and cloud computing. Meta plans to spend up to USD 65 billion this year, focusing on building AI-oriented infrastructure, including a massive Louisiana facility, the Bloomberg report said.

However, some analysts have questioned the logic of building so many data centers so quickly.

Microsoft shelved data center projects in the US and Europe in the last six months following a mismatch between supply and demand forecasts. The decision was said to be driven by the tech giant’s decision not to support additional training workloads from ChatGPT maker OpenAI, according to an earlier Reuters report that cited TD Cowen analysts.

Meanwhile, some experts have warned that US President Donald Trump’s across-the-board tariff announcements could also slow down the pace of new data centers partly due to a question mark over the easy availability of building materials like steel and aluminum that are vital for such projects.