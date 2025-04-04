Thermo Fisher launches centrifuges with next-gen cooling system

Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced new lines of floor-model centrifuges to provide more sustainable solutions without compromising performance and sample security. The Thermo Scientific Cryofuge, Thermo Scientific BIOS and Thermo Scientific LYNX centrifuges are the first floor-model centrifuges that feature natural refrigerant cooling systems compliant with European Union (EU) and US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) F-gas regulations, the company said.

Regulatory bodies in the EU and US are implementing regulations to discontinue fluorinated gases as refrigerants, and centrifuge manufacturers must comply to the new prohibition timelines.

The Cryofuge, BIOS and LYNX centrifuges feature new Thermo Scientific GreenCool Technology, a next-generation natural refrigerant cooling system with a Global Warming Potential of 1, which is 1,397 times less impactful to the environment compared to previous technologies, according to a media release. They are also manufactured at Thermo Fisher’s site in Osterode am Harz, Germany, a certified zero-waste facility powered by 100% renewable energy.

In addition to the improvements in sustainability, the new lines of centrifuges weigh less and generate less noise, enhancing the laboratory environment. The features and technologies remain market-leading for floor-model centrifuges. Focused on performance, protection of user and samples, intuitive operation, and excellent reliability, they deliver precise and efficient results in areas like blood banking, bioprocessing and a broad range of research applications.

“Sustainability is a top priority as we support our customers on their own journeys to embracing greener sciences,” said Thomas Doerdelmann, vice president and general manager of growth, protection and separation at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “As the leader in superspeed and large-capacity centrifuges, we are proud to offer the first centrifuges with sustainability at the heart of design, manufacturing and operation that build upon the same market-leading quality and reliability our customers have come to trust.”

The Thermo Scientific Cryofuge 8 and 16 Blood Banking Centrifuges offer strong sample security and performance to blood processing centers in a more sustainable design.

Thermo Scientific BIOS A and 16 Centrifuges deliver power and enhanced sustainability to bioprocessing facilities and labs performing high-throughput applications.

Thermo Scientific LYNX 4000 and 6000 Superspeed Centrifuges are designed for reliability, consistent results and maximum uptime in various research and bioprocessing laboratories, the company said. Through GreenCool technology, they maintain stable deep cooling temperatures, helping ensure the integrity of temperature-sensitive samples.