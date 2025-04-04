Siemens acquires R&D software maker Dotmatics for $5.1 billion

Germany’s Siemens has signed an agreement to acquire Boston-based Dotmatics, a provider of Life Sciences R&D software, for USD 5.1 billion from private equity firm Insight Partners.

This acquisition expands Siemens’ Digital Twin technology and AI-powered software into this rapidly growing complementary market.

The US company offers a market leading platform with a profitable portfolio of scientific applications and multi-modal data management for Life Sciences R&D. Dotmatics’ offering accelerates customers’ innovation, delivering next-generation collaboration and contextualized data to enable AI-powered multi-modal drug development, according to a media release.

“By acquiring Dotmatics, we’re strategically strengthening our position in Life Sciences and creating a world-leading AI-powered PLM software portfolio as part of Siemens Xcelerator. Artificial Intelligence has emerged as a transformative force across various industries, and its application in Life Sciences is becoming increasingly important,” said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG. “The Dotmatics acquisition is part of our ONE Tech Company growth program, enhancing our leading position in industrial software and helping our customers to innovate even faster.”

“The acquisition of Dotmatics drives strong revenue synergies and is highly profitable and cash generative. Financing will be provided primarily through the sale of shares in listed companies, including Siemens Healthineers,” said Ralf P. Thomas, CFO of Siemens AG.

“Following an exciting journey with Insight Partners, where Dotmatics achieved remarkable growth and portfolio expansion, we are thrilled to announce our new chapter with Siemens,” said Thomas Swalla, CEO of Dotmatics. “Combining our next-generation scientific intelligence platform and industry-leading scientific applications together with Siemens’ Digital Twin and AI capabilities, we’ll drive a new wave of innovation in life sciences R&D. Together, we’ll accelerate innovation cycles for our customers and help scientists make breakthrough discoveries faster than ever before shaping the future of scientific innovation.”

In March, Siemens completed the acquisition of industrial-simulation software maker Altair Engineering for an enterprise value of about USD 10 billion.