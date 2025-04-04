Hitachi Rail wins $370 million contract to build battery trains in UK

In a significant boost to sustainable transport in the UK, Arriva Group has awarded a contract to Hitachi Rail to build nine state-of-the-art battery hybrid trains to replace its entire Grand Central fleet, bolstering regional economies and offering passengers more comfortable, greener travel options.

The order for 45 Hitachi Rail ‘tri-mode’ cars, which have the flexibility to run on electrified and non-electrified tracks, along with a 10-year maintenance contract, represents an investment of around £300 million (about USD 370 million), according to a media release. Tri-mode means the trains can be powered using electricity, battery or diesel.

It follows approval by the rail regulator for extended track access rights for Grand Central’s existing services through to 2038, with the investment underpinning Arriva’s long-term commitment to UK rail and to delivering sustainable public transport solutions to communities up and down the country and across Europe.

The trains will be manufactured at Hitachi’s Newton Aycliffe factory, potentially saving hundreds of jobs that were said to be at risk. Meanwhile, the battery element of the order unlocks a new advanced manufacturing opportunity for the factory, and wider supply chain. The order supports both the UK government’s Industrial Strategy and mission for economic growth, cementing the North East’s role as UK battery hub.

The new trains will increase seat numbers by 20% which means 400,000 additional seats per year will be available to passengers travelling between the North East, Yorkshire and London. Because of their tri-mode capability, the trains could be used on other routes in the future. They are also expected to reduce both emissions and noise.

The trains will be delivered in 2028 under a 10-year leasing arrangement, in partnership and financed by Angel Trains, the media release said.

The new contract follows on from a £500 million deal to build 14 new trains announced in December.

“We are proud to connect under-served communities with regional and national centres, helping make sustainable train travel the easy choice,” said Amanda Furlong, Managing Director of Arriva UK Trains. “These best-in-class, greener trains will deliver more comfortable journeys and a step-change in capacity on our popular Grand Central services. We look forward to announcing further rolling stock orders, providing jobs and wider economic benefits, as and when our network grows.”

“The landmark deal is proof that our Plan for Change is delivering results — creating the right environment for investment, which in turn supports high-skilled jobs, drives economic growth and delivers real improvement in people’s lives,” said the UK’s Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander. “Not only will this new battery technology deliver greener journeys for passengers, but it will also boost skills for the workforce and futureproof jobs here in Newton Aycliffe as we continue to deliver a railway fit for the 21st century.”