India’s Goat Robotics raises $311K in latest funding round

Goat Robotics, a Coimbatore-based robotics and automation start-up, has successfully raised ₹26.6 million (about USD 311K) in its latest funding round.

The round saw a significant investment from Campus Angels Network, alongside contributions from Native Lead Angels, Pontaq Ventures, TiE Coimbatore, and other investors.

With this funding, the Indian firm aims to accelerate product development, refine AI capabilities, enhance R&D and expand market outreach.

Incubated at Forge Ventures and supported by PSG STEP, Goat Robotics specialises in developing intelligent robotic systems that optimise processes across various sectors. Their solutions integrate AI and robotics to improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enhance productivity for businesses.

“This funding is a major milestone in our journey to redefine automation with intelligent robotics,” said Muthukumar Thiyagarajan, CEO of Goat Robotics. “With the backing of Campus Angels Network, Native Lead Angels, Pontaq Ventures, TiE Coimbatore, and other investors, we are well-positioned to bring our innovative solutions to a broader audience and scale our operations rapidly.”

“Goat Robotics represents the kind of high-impact, technology-driven startup that aligns with our vision of supporting transformative innovations,” said Chandran Krishnan, Managing Director & CEO of Campus Angels Network. “Their focus on intelligent automation solutions has the potential to revolutionize industrial processes, making operations more efficient and cost-effective.”