Ecobat boosts battery recycling with 3 fully operational plants

Battery recycling firm Ecobat has announced the successful commissioning of three lithium-ion battery recycling facilities within one year. Located in Hettstedt, Germany; Casa Grande, Arizona (US); and Darlaston, England, these facilities are now fully operational.

Together, the three plants are capable of processing up to 10,000 tons of lithium-ion batteries annually, with plans to scale capacity to 25,000 tons, the Dallas, Texas headquartered firm said.

The newly commissioned plants focus on the production of black mass, the critical material derived from recycled lithium-ion batteries, rich in essential minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite. Black mass plays a crucial role in enabling the closed-loop production of batteries, reducing the need for new mining and supporting the development of sustainable battery supply chains.

“Ecobat’s rapid expansion in lithium-ion battery recycling demonstrates our commitment to meeting the growing demand for sustainable, closed-loop production processes,” said Brett Horton, Managing Director of Ecobat Solutions. “With EV sales rising and more end-of-life batteries entering the market, our new facilities are well-positioned to meet these challenges, creating value for our partners and stakeholders, while helping to drive the transition to a circular economy.”

Ecobat continues to expand its global footprint and lithium-ion recycling capabilities, aiming to lead the way in reducing the environmental impact of battery production and disposal, the company, which has operations in the US and Europe, said.