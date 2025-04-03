Waystream relocates production back home to Sweden

The move expands the partnership between the two companies, which began back in 2020 when Waystream introduced Swedish production alongside its existing facilities in Asia.

The collaboration between Waystream and Note's factory in Lund has developed well over the years and by becoming the exclusive production partner for Waystream, the partnership will now deepen further.

Previously, Note’s Lund factory accounted for approximately 60% of Waystream’s production. The transition to full-volume manufacturing in Sweden is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025.

Waystream reported sales of SEK 115 million in 2024, reflecting a 15% increase. The company emphasises that localising production will improve logistics control, enhance delivery reliability, and support sustainability efforts.

“By deepening the partnership with Note and appointing the factory in Lund as an exclusive production partner, we gain greater control over our logistics chain and strengthen delivery reliability. Sustainability are also of great importance to us as a company and being able to have all our production closer to our main end markets is important and we are also appealed by the focus and work that Note puts on sustainability”, says Fredrik Lundberg, CEO of Waystream Group, in a press release.

The transition marks a significant shift in Waystream’s manufacturing strategy, reinforcing its commitment to localised production and sustainable business practices.