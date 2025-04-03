Foxconn names Kathy Yang as rotating CEO, first woman to hold the role

Yang, who succeeds CC Lin, is the second executive to hold the position under Foxconn’s rotating CEO system, introduced to develop future leaders. Yang’s appointment also makes her the first woman to hold the rotating CEO role.

“Leadership planning is very important for enterprises that want their operations to be sustainable. The rotating CEO sytem is a key part of that,” says Chairman Liu, in a press release. “This program equips General Managers with early exposure to Group-level leadership responsibilities, enabling them to develop the skills required for broader roles. Over time, this transitional system will cultivate a pool of leaders with proven expertise in both operational execution and organizational management.”

With over three decades in supply chain and logistics, Yang will oversee business management and corporate governance. She also serves as Foxconn’s Global Chief Campus Operation Officer, a new position established last year aimed at integrating and improving Foxconn's global layout and enhancing the service support from headquarters to its campuses – which is deemed particularly important amid geopolitical changes.

She is also Foxconn’s Chief Logistics and Trade Compliance Officer, and Chairperson and CEO of JUSDA , a logistics solutions provider and a key subsidiary of Foxconn.