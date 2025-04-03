FlashPCB upgrade its manufacturing capabilities

The 1 Click SMT Drymaster 555L is a humidity control storage cabinet designed to protect moisture-sensitive devices (MSDs) in electronics manufacturing. With its high-precision dehumidification system, the Drymaster ensures that PCBs and components remain in optimal condition, reducing the risk of defects caused by moisture exposure.

“Moisture control is critical in high-quality PCB manufacturing, especially for advanced prototypes and high-reliability applications,” said Thomas Castner, CEO at FlashPCB, in a press release. “The Drymaster 555L provides an ideal solution for protecting sensitive components, ensuring that our customers receive the highest-quality boards possible.”

FlashPCB has been expanding its production capabilities with investments in equipment. The addition of the Drymaster 555L complements the company’s ongoing efforts to optimise its processes and deliver industry-leading turnaround times. This acquisition aligns with FlashPCB’s broader strategy of leveraging advanced manufacturing technologies to drive efficiency, enhance product reliability, and continue its trajectory of rapid growth.