Chip industry veteran KC Ang to head Tata Electronics’ foundry unit

India’s Tata Electronics has announced the appointment of KC Ang as president and head of its foundry business, Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing.

In this role, Ang will spearhead Tata Electronics’ advanced AI-enabled foundry operations and play a key role in driving innovation and excellence while forming strategic partnerships to boost the global competitiveness of Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing, according to a media release.

“I am excited to be a part of Tata Electronics at this extremely promising juncture for the Indian semiconductor manufacturing industry,” KC Ang, president and head of Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing, said . “This sector is poised to make a significant global impact in the coming years, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing to the forefront of global chip manufacturing.”

With over three decades of experience in the foundry industry, Ang specializes in fab start-up, management, operations, and technology transfer, as well as customer, supplier, and industry relationship management, according to a media release.

Over the course of his global career, Ang has worked extensively in countries such as Malaysia, Germany, the US and China. Most recently, Ang was President–Asia and Chairman–China at Global Foundries, a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing, where he served for over 15 years.

Born in Malaysia, Ang holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from National Taiwan University and a Master’s degree in Engineering from the University of Texas.