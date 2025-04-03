Chip industry veteran KC Ang to head Tata Electronics’ foundry unit
India’s Tata Electronics has announced the appointment of KC Ang as president and head of its foundry business, Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing.
In this role, Ang will spearhead Tata Electronics’ advanced AI-enabled foundry operations and play a key role in driving innovation and excellence while forming strategic partnerships to boost the global competitiveness of Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing, according to a media release.
“I am excited to be a part of Tata Electronics at this extremely promising juncture for the Indian semiconductor manufacturing industry,” KC Ang, president and head of Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing, said . “This sector is poised to make a significant global impact in the coming years, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing to the forefront of global chip manufacturing.”
With over three decades of experience in the foundry industry, Ang specializes in fab start-up, management, operations, and technology transfer, as well as customer, supplier, and industry relationship management, according to a media release.
Over the course of his global career, Ang has worked extensively in countries such as Malaysia, Germany, the US and China. Most recently, Ang was President–Asia and Chairman–China at Global Foundries, a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing, where he served for over 15 years.
Born in Malaysia, Ang holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from National Taiwan University and a Master’s degree in Engineering from the University of Texas.
“We are delighted to have an industry veteran like KC Ang join us and be part of the team driving our semiconductor journey. I welcome KC to Tata Electronics and Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing,” said Dr. Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD of Tata Electronics. “His extensive industry knowledge and diverse expertise will be valuable as we make steady progress towards commencing operations at our Dholera Fab. With his extensive experience, KC will drive manufacturing operations and work closely with our customers and ecosystem partners.”