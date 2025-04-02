Zollner expands with new cleanroom in Hungary

The ISO Class VII certified cleanroom is designed to support the production of highly complex series products while meeting stringent manufacturing standards. It integrates advanced cleanroom technology with Zollner’s ESD manufacturing standard to ensure high quality and process reliability.

The expansion comes in response to global challenges such as rising cost pressures, supply chain stability, and increasing demands for technologically advanced products. The project, which included a comprehensive renovation of the existing facility, was completed within nine months, Zollner states in an update. By the end of 2024, the first products had successfully passed First Article Inspection – a crucial step for the start of series production.

Zollner’s new cleanroom in Hungary extends the company’s cleanroom manufacturing capabilities, which already include production for ASML in Germany. This latest development reinforces the long-standing collaboration between the two companies and sets the stage for future joint projects.