Trump's policy pushes EU companies to drop ‘diversity’

One of the most notable cases is Swedish telecom giant Ericsson, which has removed all references to diversity and inclusion from its latest annual report, according to a report by Swedish broadcaster SVT and initially highlighted by Dagens Industri.

Corporate language shift amid US demands

According to SVT, US embassies reached out to major European corporations last week, urging them to align with an executive order the Trump administration. This directive prohibits firms from having formal policies related to diversity, inclusion, or gender equality if they wish to maintain business relations with the US market.

Ericsson’s recent annual report reflects this shift. Compared to its 2023 version, which explicitly stated that “Ericsson drives a broad diversity and inclusion agenda to support all employees to realize their full potential”, the 2024 edition omits these terms entirely.

Rewording without policy changes?

Dagens Industri conducted a comparative analysis of Ericsson’s recent annual reports, showing that the terms "diversity and inclusion" appeared a dozen times in the 2023 report but are now absent. Instead, phrases such as "equal treatment and opportunities" have taken their place. Additionally, a previous mention of maintaining gender balance among new hires has been removed.

Despite these changes, Ericsson insists its actual approach remains unchanged. Ralf Bagner, the company’s press officer, told SVT that the adjustments were made for clarity rather than as a direct response to political pressure.