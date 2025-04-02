Lockheed Martin secures $5 billion US Army missile contract

Lockheed Martin has secured a contract worth up to USD 4.94 billion to produce Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) for the US Army.

The Pentagon has been seeking to replace the Army Tactical Missile (ATACM) with the PrSM.

PrSM, a long-range precision strike missile capable of neutralizing targets beyond 400 kilometers, is compatible with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) platforms used by the US Army and Marine Corps and several US allies.

In November 2023, the US Army conducted the first soldier-operated test of the PrSM to assess operational handling and performance, according to a report by Defence Industry Europe. Another successful test took place in February 2024, supporting the transition to full-rate production.

“Lockheed Martin is committed to delivering this deterrent capability in support of the Army’s vision for a lethal and resilient force,” said Carolyn Orzechowski, vice president of Precision Fires Launchers and Missiles at Lockheed Martin. “Our team remains focused on advancing the production at speed and scale, ensuring the warfighter receives this critical capability to maintain peace through strength.”

The US Army’s PrSM contract has been structured as an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to provide flexibility when the exact quantity or delivery schedule is unknown.

US President Donald Trump earlier awarded the US Air Force’s fighter jet contract worth more than USD 20 billion to Boeing, replacing Lockheed’s F-22 Raptor.