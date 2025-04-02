GPV’s latest Slovakia factory is up and running

Serial production commenced in December 2024 for three customers, and the factory is now equipped with advanced SMT, THT, coating, testing, and box-build capabilities, the company states in an update on LinkedIn.

The facility is certified under ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 standards and has successfully passed audits conducted by three blue-chip customers. Additionally, the factory is in the final stages of obtaining the environmental EcoVadis certification, with ISO 22163 certification – relevant for railway industry customers – planned for the end of 2025.

"Our factory in Piestany is an important step in strengthening our operational footprint in best-cost Europe. With the new facility in Piestany, we are not only increasing capacity but also enhancing our flexibility and resilience, ensuring we can support future growth and deliver high quality solutions with greater speed and efficiency," says Martin Kjærbo, COO at GPV, in the update.

GPV's expansion aligns with its strategy of providing scalable manufacturing solutions, from prototyping to large-scale production, across its global facilities.