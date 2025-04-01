Saab starts serial production of high-tech sensor in Finland

The launch of the serial production facility marks a milestone in Saab's expansion within Finland and the advancement of the Sirius Compact system. Growing demand for the passive electronic warfare sensor has driven the necessity for full-scale production as the company continues to strengthen its presence in Finland.

Expanding production to meet demand

Saab has significantly expanded its operations in Finland in recent years and anticipates a continued positive trajectory, particularly for Sirius Compact, which is poised for increased exports.

“Our product-focused research and development work enables efficient production and a product-driven business model. This enables fast deliveries and performance of the latest technology for our customers, says Kristian Tornivaara, Managing Director of Saab Finland, in a press release.

With production already underway, the first serial-produced Sirius Compact units are scheduled for customer delivery in April 2025.

The Sirius Compact family consists of modular and scalable passive sensors designed to enhance situational awareness through detection, classification and geolocation of various emitters.