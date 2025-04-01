Håkan Samuelsson takes the wheel as Volvo Cars CEO

Håkan will serve a two-year term, starting April 1, 2025, ensuring stability while the company prepares to appoint a long-term successor, a press release reads.

Samuelsson previously served on the Volvo Cars Board from 2010 and as CEO from 2012 to 2022. Under his leadership, Volvo Cars was repositioned as a global premium automotive brand and successfully went public. He later served as Chairperson of Polestar until 2024.

This leadership transition comes at a critical time for Volvo Cars and the broader automotive industry. With rapid technological advancements, geopolitical challenges, and intensifying competition, the Board believes strong, experienced leadership is essential.

“Håkan led Volvo Cars through one of its most transformative and value-creating decades — revitalising the brand, expanding into new markets, and successfully executing its IPO. He brings a rare combination of industrial depth, strategic clarity, and proven leadership and Håkan has a broad knowledge of our group. As the industry enters an even more complex phase, we believe his experience and steady hand are exactly what is needed to strengthen Volvo Cars’ global position and unlock its next wave of potential,” says Eric Li, Chairperson of the Board in the press release.

As Volvo Cars accelerates its transition toward intelligent electrification and sustainable growth, Samuelsson is expected to strengthen innovation in safety, sustainability, and technology.

Jim Rowan will step down on March 31, 2025, and leave the Volvo Cars Board on the same date.