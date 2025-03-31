Vesco Clean Energy to focus on battery management, EV charging

Vesco Clean Energy LLC, a newly created company specializing in battery management services for companies nationwide, as well as EV charging solutions across the US Midwest, has officially announced its launch.

The company offerings include battery recycling, battery management, and electric vehicle charging solutions and repairs. As a sister company of Vesco Oil Company, Vesco Clean Energy LLC expands on Vesco Oil’s commitment to sustainability — enabling Vesco to continue supporting customers’ evolving energy needs well into the future, according to a media release.

“The launch of Vesco Clean Energy LLC represents the next step in Vesco Oil Company’s long-standing dedication to sustainability,” said Lilly Epstein Stotland, President & CEO of Vesco Clean Energy. “With the rapid growth of battery technology and electrification, we see a critical need for responsible battery logistics, recycling, and the development of an efficient charging infrastructure. We have assembled a great team that’s committed to meeting customer energy needs as they evolve while maintaining the highest environmental standards.”

Vesco Clean Energy will provide battery management services at facilities in Saginaw and Grand Rapids, Michigan. A new state-of-the-art Grand Rapids facility, at 4935 Starr Street SE, opened with a focus on battery sorting, logistics, and recycling management for all battery chemistries. The Saginaw facility, at 5798 Bridgeview Center, also offers customized, temperature-controlled, battery storage solutions.