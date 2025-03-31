Vesco Clean Energy to focus on battery management, EV charging
The newly launched US-based Vesco Clean Energy, a sister company of Vesco Oil Company, will offer battery recycling, battery management, and electric vehicle charging solutions.
Vesco Clean Energy LLC, a newly created company specializing in battery management services for companies nationwide, as well as EV charging solutions across the US Midwest, has officially announced its launch.
The company offerings include battery recycling, battery management, and electric vehicle charging solutions and repairs. As a sister company of Vesco Oil Company, Vesco Clean Energy LLC expands on Vesco Oil’s commitment to sustainability — enabling Vesco to continue supporting customers’ evolving energy needs well into the future, according to a media release.
“The launch of Vesco Clean Energy LLC represents the next step in Vesco Oil Company’s long-standing dedication to sustainability,” said Lilly Epstein Stotland, President & CEO of Vesco Clean Energy. “With the rapid growth of battery technology and electrification, we see a critical need for responsible battery logistics, recycling, and the development of an efficient charging infrastructure. We have assembled a great team that’s committed to meeting customer energy needs as they evolve while maintaining the highest environmental standards.”
Vesco Clean Energy will provide battery management services at facilities in Saginaw and Grand Rapids, Michigan. A new state-of-the-art Grand Rapids facility, at 4935 Starr Street SE, opened with a focus on battery sorting, logistics, and recycling management for all battery chemistries. The Saginaw facility, at 5798 Bridgeview Center, also offers customized, temperature-controlled, battery storage solutions.
“There is an increasing demand for battery-powered technology in our daily lives and throughout every industry, so responsible end-of-life battery management is more crucial than ever,” said Jeff Batalucco, Business Development and Program Manager at Vesco Clean Energy. “Our battery management services ensure our customers can recycle their batteries safely, compliantly, and with full traceability. Our expertise in logistics, handling, sorting, and recycling end-of-life batteries ensures that businesses, households, and municipalities have a reliable partner in managing their batteries’ lifecycle from production to disposal, safely and sustainably.”