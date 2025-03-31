J. Lindsley Ruth named CEO of Infinite Electronics

US-based Infinite Electronics, a provider of electronic components and connectivity solutions, announced that J. Lindsley Ruth has been named President and CEO. He succeeds Penny Cotner, who has decided to step down as CEO after 12 years with the company.

With over 30 years of global leadership experience, Ruth is an accomplished and seasoned CEO, with deep experience in both electronics and distribution, the company said in a media release.

Most recently, he was CEO of RS Group plc, a global distributor of industrial MRO products and electronic components, from 2015 to 2022. Ruth also brings deep experience in e-commerce and private label from his time at RS, both of which are key to Infinite’s business model, Infinite said. Prior to RS, Mr. Ruth had extensive other experience in electronics and distribution, including senior leadership roles at Future Electronics, Solectron and TTI.

“I am honored to take on this new role and look forward to working with the talented team at Infinite Electronics to empower people to perform at their best and continue to build an organization that inspires success from within,” said J. Lindsley Ruth. “Together, we will deliver high-quality products and solutions to our customers and create value for all our stakeholders.”

Cotner began her 30-plus-year career as an engineer with the International Space Station Program, then moved into leadership roles in the global electronics distribution space. Cotner became CEO of Infinite Electronics in 2018, following her tenure with companies including Arrow Electronics and Rockwell International, according to the media release. Since her appointment as CEO, the company has grown to include 19 brands in 10 countries around the world and has developed a culture and high performing team focused on the urgent needs of customers in the technology and industrial spaces.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as Infinite’s CEO, and I am very proud of the accomplishments of this team,” said Penny Cotner. “Infinite is poised for growth and continued success under Lindsley’s leadership, and I am confident that the company will continue to succeed and reach new heights. Thank you all for your support and commitment throughout the years.”

Infinite is backed by Warburg Pincus, a global private equity firm and active investor in the industrials sector, with significant experience investing in suppliers of highly engineered components as well as distributors, including TransDigm, Extant Aerospace, Scotsman, Sundyne, CPP, Duravant, INRCORE, BradyPLUS and TriMark.