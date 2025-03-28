HDJP acquires majority stake in 50MW Helios I BESS project

HD Renewable Energy Japan Co Ltd (HDJP), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Taiwan’s HD Renewable Energy Co Ltd (HDRE), has entered into a Tokumei Kumiai (silent partnership) interest purchase agreement with Brawn Capital to acquire a majority interest in “Helios I,” a 50 MW/104MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project located in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, according to a media release.

Developed by Manoa Energy and managed by Brawn Capital, Helios I is set to be operational late this year. Hokkaido Electric will oversee construction and maintenance.

The project backs Japan’s push for grid stability and decarbonization, and will help manage solar curtailment by storing excess energy and releasing it when demand peaks.

“This project marks an important step forward in HDRE’s commitment to advancing energy storage solutions that support Japan’s renewable energy transition,” said Jason Chou, General Manager of HDRE. “We are excited to collaborate with Brawn on this initiative, which enables us to accelerate our activities in this critical area. Together, we aim to deliver meaningful impact and contribute to a more sustainable energy future for the country.”

“We are pleased to partner with HDJP on this landmark BESS project, reinforcing Brawn Capital’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure investment in Japan. This transaction underscores our ability to develop high-quality battery energy storage solutions that enhance grid stability and accelerate Japan’s renewable energy transition,” said Scott Reinhart, CEO of BrawnCapital. “With this successful partnership, Brawn Capital Remains focused on expanding its energy storage portfolio and advancing next-generation clean energy investments across the Asia-Pacific region.”

Finergreen acted as Brawn Capital’s exclusive sell-side advisor, helping in transaction structuring, due diligence, and negotiations.