YES ships first VeroTherm Formic Acid Reflow tool to chipmaker

Yield Engineering Systems (YES), a materials and interface engineering equipment firm, has shipped the first commercial VeroTherm Formic Acid Reflow tool to a leading global semiconductor manufacturer from its Sulur, Coimbatore manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

According to the firm, this represents the first equipment produced in India for advanced semiconductor applications like High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), which is critical for AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications worldwide.

YES is headquartered in Fremont, California. Operations at its Sulur facility started in September 2024.

The Sulur facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology, is designed to meet the growing demand for YES’s innovative solutions, including VertaCure, Verotherm and VeroFlex systems for advanced wafer and panel-level packaging applications, YES said in a media release.

“The commencement of shipments from the YES manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu marks a remarkable advancement for India’s semiconductor industry. This initiative aligns perfectly with our national vision of building a self-reliant and robust semiconductor ecosystem,” said S. Krishnan, Secretary, Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy).

“We are immensely happy that the first semiconductor equipment from the YES Sulur facility has been successfully shipped. Despite global and national challenges, Tamil Nadu remains steadfast in its mission to be a global semiconductor hub, and that’s why in the TN Budget 2025 the state has announced semiconductor manufacturing parks in Sulur and Palladam under a new ₹500-crore (INR 5 billion) Semiconductor Mission,” said T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Tamil Nadu.