SEALSQ to establish Semiconductor Personalization Center in Singapore

Switzerland-based SEALSQ has announced it will establish SEALSQ Singapore Ltd, a new entity dedicated to creating a Post-Quantum Semiconductor Personalization Center in Singapore.

SEALSQ already manufactures its semiconductors in Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand. Further expanding its footprint in Singapore would enable the company to strengthen its Asian semiconductor supply chain, accelerate the development of post-quantum secure chips, and enhance its local R&D capabilities for next-generation secure semiconductor technologies, the company said.

Singapore is already an integral part of the global semiconductor supply chain, accounting for 10% of all chips produced worldwide and approximately 20% of global semiconductor manufacturing equipment production. The country is home to a diverse semiconductor ecosystem, with research and development (R&D), wafer fabrication, and advanced packaging and testing facilities.

SEALSQ’s Open Semiconductor Personalization and Test (OSPT) initiative is expected to play a crucial role in this expansion, fostering Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to establish Semiconductor Personalization Centers, according to a media release.

These centers will leverage RISC-V technology for chip design while ensuring localized, secure manufacturing that adheres to the highest international security certifications, including Common Criteria and NIST standards, the company said. SEALSQ is currently in discussions for major projects in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and the Far East to implement similar semiconductor personalization processes.