Kenya releases its brand-new AI strategy 2025-2030

AI is taking the world by storm, and Kenya aims to be the continent’s leader in AI innovation. The Ministry of Information, Communications, and Digital Economy (MICDE) will officially launch the country’s AI strategy this week as part of a grand event at the Kenyatta International Convention Center.

The strategy results from the work between the Steering Committee and the National AI working group. Through close collaborations with a range of government agencies and private sector stakeholders, the government has taken opinions from both private and public sector figures in conjunction with international partners and Kenyan communities.

Speaking ahead of the unveiling, Eng. John Tanui, ICT and Digital Economy Principal Secretary, said, “The Kenya AI Strategy is designed to position Kenya not just as a participant, but as a pacesetter in the global AI landscape, with a particular focus on Africa. We are building on our reputation as the ‘Silicon Savannah’ by creating a robust framework prioritizing innovation, ethical governance, and collaboration.”

Kenya has taken the bold step of seeking homegrown AI solutions to many of the continent’s challenges. Although the nation is taking the initiative, it’s completely aligned with the Digital Transformation Strategy released by the African Union.

The strategy has been developed through international partnerships with the European Union (EU), the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, and partners in Canada and the UK.

Areas of interest include developing solutions to boost three key industries: agriculture, education, and health. A significant part of Kenya’s aims is to improve food security throughout the country and the broader region, including through innovations in precision farming.

Kenya has already moved to integrate AI into the nation’s education system to create a highly skilled workforce and provide opportunities for its youth to prevent the type of brain drain it’s experienced in recent years.

Alongside developing the domestic human capital, Kenya anticipates its AI strategy will result in the nation becoming one of the world’s leading voices in matters like AI governance and adoption.