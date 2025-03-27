Bridge DC secures $2.8 billion to fuel data centre expansion

Bridge Data Centres (Bridge DC), a Bain Capital-backed hyperscale data center platform, has secured USD 2.8 billion in senior secured bank financing to fuel its data centre expansion, marking one of the largest-ever bank facilities for pan-Asian data centre operators.

The financing, underwritten by a consortium of international and cross-regional banks, signals confidence in Bridge DC’s expansion strategy to meet soaring demand for generative Artificial Intelligence and cloud infrastructure across the region, according to a media release.

The company will leverage the funds to accelerate the development of hyperscale campuses in high-growth markets, including Malaysia, Thailand, and beyond.

“This financing milestone underscores strong market confidence in Bridge Data Centre’s leadership, underpinned by record contracted capacity growth,” said Eric Fan, President of Bridge Data Centres. “More than 11 lead banks have committed to the largest ever bank facility, reinforcing Bridge DC’s strong backing from diverse financial institutions.”

Bridge DC’s expansion is further bolstered by Bain Capital’s cross-regional data center platforms in the US, Europe and China, ensuring support for global hyperscalers.