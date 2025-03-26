Schneider to invest over $700M in US to power AI growth

French electrical equipment maker Schneider Electric plans to invest over USD 700 million in its US operations over the next two years. The new investment is expected to create over 1,000 new jobs.

The announcement by the French firm comes amid tariff threats by US President Donald Trump on multiple commodities, including aluminium, steel and semiconductor chips.

Schneider said the investment will focus on boosting the US energy infrastructure to enhance AI growth, bolster domestic manufacturing and improve energy security.

“Today’s announcement is another milestone in our responsible investment strategy at Schneider Electric, underscoring our steadfast commitment to US manufacturing, our unwavering belief that jobs and technological innovation will thrive together, and making a critical impact for our customers across the growing energy and automation sectors in the US,” said Aamir Paul, President of North America Operations for Schneider Electric.

According to a media release issued by Schneider, the investment is the largest planned single capital expenditure commitment by Schneider Electric in its 135+ year history in the US. Coupled with previous investments in 2023 and 2024 to strengthen its North American supply chain, Schneider’s latest US planned investment will surpass USD 1 billion so far this decade, the company said.

“By expanding their operations with a focus on energy security, automation and AI, Schneider Electric is not only strengthening America’s competitiveness but also creating new opportunities and powering our nation’s future,” said National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) President and CEO Jay Timmons.