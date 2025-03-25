Teledyne FLIR Defense secures $7.8M surveillance systems contract

The contract includes mission support equipment and training, though specific quantities were not disclosed.

The LVSS is an advanced mobile surveillance solution designed for rapid deployment and operational flexibility. Integrated into the bed of a light pickup truck, it features Teledyne FLIR’s TacFLIR 380HD long-range thermal imaging system and the Ranger R20SS radar, which is capable of tracking up to 500 objects simultaneously at distances exceeding 10 miles (16 km).

“We’re honored to work with METCO in supporting a key military entity in its critical mission of safeguarding the nation,” said Stan Crawford, senior director of business development for the Middle East at Teledyne FLIR Defense, in a press release. “The LVSS platform combines technologies FLIR Defense has pioneered for decades. It has been deployed successfully worldwide, helping customers secure their borders, critical installations, and shorelines from threats day or night.”

METCO, in coordination with Teledyne FLIR Defense and the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), have an approved localisation plan for this effort. The LVSS systems are expected to be delivered by the end of 2025.