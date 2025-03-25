Reflecting on 2024, Raufi acknowledged that while it was a difficult year for many companies, LPKF remained resilient. “It was a rough year for a lot of companies in 2024 due to economic factors. However, we are happy with our revenue,” he stated.

Looking ahead to 2025, Raufi noted a shift in market demand.

“It’s still early in the year, but I’ve already noticed an increase in companies asking for laser depaneling solutions. It’s a good feeling, and we remain optimistic for the year ahead.”



Addressing concerns about the cost of laser depaneling systems, Raufi refuted the notion that they require excessive investment.

“These are just rumours. The cost has actually decreased in recent years. With improved laser power at the same price, companies can expand their market reach, attract new customers, and develop new products. The return on investment is significant,” he explained.

When asked about the advantages of laser depaneling over traditional CNC machining, Raufi highlighted several key benefits. “Laser depaneling eliminates mechanical stress and vibrations, which improves product quality and yield. Additionally, miniaturization is a key advantage for the future.”

As LPKF moves into 2025, the company remains focused on innovation and market expansion, with expectations that laser depaneling technology will continue to gain traction across the industry.