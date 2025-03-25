Infineon inaugurates new R&D hub in Gujarat

Infineon has expanded its presence in India by inaugurating a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Ahmedabad in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

India is a strategic market and innovation hub for the German semiconductor firm. Infineon currently employs about 2,500 people across four locations in India, mainly for R&D. With the new capabilities in Ahmedabad, Infineon is now represented at five locations in India.

The state-of-the-art centre in Ahmedabad marks a “significant milestone” in Infineon’s strategic commitment to innovation and operational excellence in India. It will employ 500 highly skilled engineers and professionals over the next five years, focusing on advanced R&D for semiconductor chip design and product software, as well as Information Technology, Supply Chain Management, and Systems & Application Engineering, the company said.

According to earlier reports, Infineon aims to double its India workforce to 5,000 over the next five years, with a focus on the R&D division.

“Our new capability centre will play a key role in Infineon’s global innovation strategy and supplement our R&D landscape,” said Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon. “India is rapidly emerging as a hub for semiconductor innovation. We’re proud to be at the heart of this development and are committed to participating in the country’s tremendous market growth by targeting more than one billion euros in sales in 2030.”

“By investing in innovation, we’re not only contributing to the region’s growth but also unlocking new opportunities for our customers and partners,” said Vinay Shenoy, Managing Director of Infineon India. “We are committed to developing the local innovation ecosystem of universities, startups, and small and medium enterprises.”

“This event (inauguration of centre) holds significance as Infineon is the first centre to receive approval under the recently launched Gujarat Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy (2025-30) and positions Gujarat as a leading destination for high-value Global Capability Centres,” said Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat.

Gujarat unveiled its GCC policy on February 11. The government’s aim is to set up at least 250 new GCCs in the state, attract ₹100 billion in investments and create 50,000 jobs.