Evertiq expands presence with key hires and new office space

The company has recently expanded its sales team and invested in new office spaces to support its continued expansion.

New additions to the sales team

Evertiq has appointed two new sales representatives to enhance its market outreach. Marcus Berglund joins the company as the new Sales Representative for the Nordic region. With five years of sales experience, including three years in the electronics industry, Berglund brings a wealth of knowledge to the role. He most recently worked at A2 Global Electronics and will take over the Nordic market from Johan Björklund, continuing to drive business growth in the region.

Lea Loubna Ouberni has been appointed as the new Sales Representative for France. Ouberni, who has over eight years of sales experience across various industries, including electronics, has previously collaborated with Evertiq on several projects in France. She will now join the team full-time to further strengthen the company’s presence in the French market.

Both Berglund and Ouberni are eager to contribute to Evertiq’s mission of “making the world a better place with the help of electronics.”

Expansion in Poland

In addition to bolstering its team, Evertiq is investing in new spaces to accommodate its growth. The company has relocated its Gdańsk office to Stocznia Cesarska, a rapidly developing area known for fostering innovation and creativity. Poland remains a key market for Evertiq, and the new office space is expected to provide an ideal environment for the company to take its next big steps in the region.

"At Evertiq, our continued growth is fuelled by a commitment to providing valuable industry insights and fostering connections within the electronics sector. With the addition of talented professionals like Marcus and Lea, along with our strategic move to Stocznia Cesarska, we're expanding our reach and creating new opportunities for both our readers and partners. Our focus remains on delivering high-quality content and organising impactful expos that shape the future of the industry," says Irma Björsell, CEO of Evertiq AB.





