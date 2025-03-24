UAE pledges $1.4 trillion US investment, says White House

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has pledged a USD 1.4 trillion “investment framework” in the US, according to the White House.

The framework “will substantially increase the UAE’s existing investments in the US economy in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and American manufacturing,” US officials said.

However, the White House did not outline how UAE investments would touch the figure of USD 1.4 trillion, though some of the details have already been announced.

The investments include the UAE investment fund ADQ and US partner Energy Capital Partners announcement of a USD 25 billion initiative to invest in energy infrastructure and data centers.

Emirates Global Aluminum plans to invest in a new smelter, which the US government said would nearly double domestic aluminum production in the country.

XRG, an energy investment firm owned by the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC), said it was committed to support natural gas production in the US and exports, with “additional plans to make substantial investments in US assets across gas, chemicals, energy infrastructure and low carbon solutions.”

“Abu Dhabi-based MGX, BlackRock, Microsoft, and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) welcomed NVIDIA and xAI to the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), which will seek to mobilize up to USD 100 billion in total investment to enable next-generation data center and energy infrastructure build out in support of US AI leadership,” a US official said.